PA reports over 8.3 millions vaccinations, over 3,000 new COVID-19 cases, 50 new deaths

(WKBN) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported an additional 3,322 positive cases of COVID-19 and 50 more deaths since Wednesday’s report, where 3,686 new cases and 57 new deaths were reported.

That brings the statewide total to 1,146,398 cases and 26,179 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

There are 2,447 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 539 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day is about 3,400 lower than it was at the peak on December 25, 2020. The current 14-day average continues to increase, but it is still below what it was at the height of the spring peak on May 3, 2020.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of April 16 – April 22 stood at 8.6%.

County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

There are 151,657 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 639 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 4,382,980 individuals who have tested negative to date.

In licensed nursing and personal care homes, there are 70,669 resident cases of COVID-19, and 14,781 cases among employees, for a total of 85,450 at 1,588 distinct facilities in all 67 counties.

Out of total deaths reported to PA-NEDSS, 13,103 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Note that the number of deaths reported to NEDSS is not exactly the same as the COVID-19 related deaths reported by the death registry.

The number of deaths among nursing and personal care home residents and employees is taken from the PA-NEDSS death data, as this information is not available in the death registry data.

Approximately 27,653 of our total cases are among health care workers.

Vaccine highlights

According to the CDC, as of Thursday morning, April 29, Pennsylvania has administered first doses of vaccine to 48.5% of its eligible population, and the state ranks 10th among all 50 states for first doses administered by percentage of population.

According to the CDC, as of Thursday morning, April 29, Pennsylvania ranks 5 th among all 50 states for total doses administered.

among all 50 states for total doses administered. Vaccine providers have administered 8,330,129 total vaccine doses as of Thursday, April 29.

3,349,820 people are fully vaccinated; with a seven-day moving average of more than 93,200 people per day receiving vaccinations.

1,907,763 people are partially vaccinated, meaning they have received one dose of a two-dose vaccine.

5,257,583 people have received at least their first dose.

This week, a total of 8,326,640 doses will have been allocated through May 1: 297,520 first/single doses will have been allocated this week. 276,520 second doses will have been allocated this week.

