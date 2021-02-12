Pa. reports over 3,000 new COVID-19 cases, 99 new deaths

The statewide total is 888,256 cases and 22,959 deaths attributed to COVID-19

(WKBN) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported an additional 3,987 positive cases of COVID-19 and 99 new deaths since Thursday’s report, when 3,978 positive cases of COVID-19 and 115 new deaths were reported.

That brings the statewide total to 888,256 cases and 22,959 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

There are 2,687 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 538 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day has increased by nearly 2,600 since the end of September.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of January 29 – February 4 stood at 8.6%.

County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

There are 103,152 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 637 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 3,744,326 individuals who have tested negative to date.

In licensed nursing and personal care homes, there are 65,224 resident cases of COVID-19 and 12,648 cases among employees, for a total of 77,872 cases at 1,556 distinct facilities. Out of total deaths reported to PA-NEDSS, 11,990 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Note that the number of deaths reported to NEDSS is not exactly the same as the COVID-19 related deaths reported by the death registry. The number of deaths among nursing and personal care home residents and employees is taken from the PA-NEDSS death data, as this information is not available in the death registry data.

Approximately 24,093 of the total cases are among health care workers.

COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution

Pennsylvania hospitals began receiving shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 14 and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 21. (Note that this includes vaccine administration through CVS as part of the Federal Pharmacy Partnership).

Vaccination numbers for Pennsylvania do not include Philadelphia, which is its own jurisdiction, or federal facilities, which are working directly with the federal government.

This week, a total of 318,450 doses will have been allocated through February 13: 175,175 first doses will have been allocated this week. 143,275 second doses will have been allocated this week.

