Pa. reports nearly 2,000 new COVID-19 cases, additional deaths

(WKBN) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported nearly 2,000 new coronavirus cases since Wednesday.

There were 18,228 positive coronavirus cases and 338 deaths, according to the latest numbers released Thursday.

Wednesday, the Department of Health reported 16,239 positive cases and 310 deaths.

The latest numbers show that Lawrence County now has 37 cases and two deaths, while Mercer County has 30 cases.

You can see a full county-by-county breakdown here.

“Now more than ever, as we continue to see COVID-19 cases and deaths rise in Pennsylvania, we need Pennsylvanians to take action,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “Those actions should be to stay calm, stay home and stay safe. If you must go out, please limit it to as few trips as possible and wear a mask to protect not only yourself, but other people as well. We need all Pennsylvanians to heed these efforts to protect our vulnerable Pennsylvanians, and our healthcare workers and frontline responders.”

There are 87,374 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

Less than 1% are aged 0-4;

Nearly 1% are aged 5-12;

1% are aged 13-18;

Nearly 7% are aged 19-24;

41% are aged 25-49;

Nearly 29% are aged 50-64; and

Nearly 21% are aged 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are aged 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. There have been no pediatric deaths to date. More data is available here .

Thursday, Gov. Tom Wolf announced that all schools will be closed for the rest of the academic year and that students will continue remote learning.