Pa. reports highest number of daily coronavirus cases, with over 12K new cases

(WKBN) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported its highest daily increase of COVID-19 cases on Saturday — an additional 12,884 positive cases and 149 new deaths.

That brings the statewide total to 411,484 case and 11,262 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

There are 5,230 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 1,065 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The trend in the 14-day moving average of number of hospitalized patients per day has increased by nearly 3,800 since the end of September.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of November 27 – December 3 stood at 14.4%.

The number of tests administered within the last seven days between November 27 and December 3 is 405,631 with 59,817 positive cases. There were 70,469 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., December 4.

County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

There are 22,150 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 642 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 2,911,640 individuals who have tested negative to date. Of those who have tested positive to date, the age breakdown is as follows:

Approximately 1% are ages 0-4;

Nearly 3% are ages 5-12;

Approximately 5% are ages 13-18;

Approximately 12% are ages 19-24;

Nearly 37% are ages 25-49;

Nearly 22% are ages 50-64; and

Nearly 20% are ages 65 or older.

The department has seen significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds. An alert was sent to healthcare providers about the changing COVID-19 case demographics. Increases among 19 to 24-year-olds from April through the end of November are available below:

SE – Nearly 5 percent of cases in April to nearly 11 percent of cases in November;

NE – 6 percent of cases in April to nearly 13 percent of cases in November;

NC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 14 percent of cases in November;

SW – Approximately 5 percent of cases in April to nearly 10 percent of cases in November;

NW – Nearly 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 10 percent of cases in November; and

SC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 8 percent of cases in November.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 38,852 resident cases of COVID-19 and 7,135 cases among employees, for a total of 45,987 cases at 1,327 distinct facilities. Out of the total deaths, 6,931 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Approximately 15,455 of the total cases are among health care workers.