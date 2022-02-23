HARRISBURG, Pa.m (WHTM) — Governor Tom Wolf announced on Wednesday, Feb 23, that Pennsylvania reached a new COVID vaccine milestone.

95% of Pennsylvanians ages 18 and older have received at least one dose of the vaccination.

“The uplifting reality is that most people are doing what they can to protect their health,” Governor Wolf said. “I would like to thank Pennsylvanians who have been vaccinated, not just for themselves but for the people around them. We know that vaccines are safe and effective and our best defense against COVID-19.”

As of Feb. 23, Pennsylvania vaccine providers have administered 28,685,125 vaccines to people across the Commonwealth.

“If you still have not received your COVID-19 vaccination, second dose, or booster, I urge you to visit a vaccine provider today,” Gov. Wolf said.

Vaccines are free and available across the state. To find a vaccine provider near you, visit vaccines.gov.