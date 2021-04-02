Pa. ranks 13th among 50 states for first-dose COVID-19 vaccinations

The statewide total of COVID-19 cases is 1,033,406 cases and 25,148 deaths

(WKBN) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported an additional 4,656 positive cases of COVID-19 and 28 more deaths after Thursday’s report, where 3,893 positive cases of COVID-19 and 27 more deaths were reported.

That brings the statewide total to 1,033,406 cases and 25,148 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

There are 2,127 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 435 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day is about 4,300 lower than it was at the peak on December 25, 2020. The current 14-day average is also below what it was at the height of the spring peak on May 3, 2020. However, the moving average of number of hospitalized patients has started to increase.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of March 19 – March 25 stood at 7.6%.

County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

There are 129,896 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 639 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 4,151,199 individuals who have tested negative to date.

In licensed nursing and personal care homes, there are 69,366 resident cases of COVID-19, and 14,293 cases among employees, for a total of 83,659 at 1,576 distinct facilities in all 67 counties.

Out of total deaths reported to PA-NEDSS, 12,943 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Note that the number of deaths reported to NEDSS is not exactly the same as the COVID-19 related deaths reported by the death registry.

The number of deaths among nursing and personal care home residents and employees is taken from the PA-NEDSS death data, as this information is not available in the death registry data.

Approximately 26,548 of our total cases are among health care workers.

Vaccine highlights

According to the CDC, as of Friday morning, April 2, Pennsylvania has administered first doses of vaccine to 32.4% of its eligible population, and the state ranks 13 th among all 50 states for first doses administered by percentage of population.

among all 50 states for first doses administered by percentage of population. According to the CDC, as of Friday morning, April 2, Pennsylvania ranks 5th among all 50 states for total doses administered.

Vaccine providers have administered 5,433,298 total vaccine doses as of Friday, April 2.

1,924,837 people are fully vaccinated; with a seven-day moving average of more than 88,000 people per day receiving vaccinations.

1,708,338 people are partially vaccinated, meaning they have received one dose of a two-dose vaccine.

3,633,175 people have received at least their first dose.

This week, a total of 5,870,320 doses will have been allocated through April 3: 369,510 first/single doses will have been allocated this week. 265,670 second doses will have been allocated this week.

