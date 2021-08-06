Pa. ranked fifth in U.S. for total vaccine doses administered

(WHTM) – Pennsylvania’s vaccination rate continues to progress. Governor Tom Wolf and local officials are continuing to make strides toward getting individuals vaccinated.

“Pennsylvania has had a lot of success rolling out COVID-19 vaccines over the past several months. Unfortunately, despite widespread vaccine availability, there are still many eligible Pennsylvanians who are unvaccinated,” Gov. Wolf said.

Pa. is ranked fifth among all 50 states for total vaccine doses administered. More than 63% of Pennsylvanians ages 18 and older are fully vaccinated and the commonwealth has seen a seven-day moving average of more than 13,100 people per day receiving vaccines, according to the press release.

“When enough people in our communities get vaccinated, those vaccines act like a shield. When a lot of people in one community are vaccinated, that helps slow the spread of disease everywhere in the community. It keeps people who can’t get vaccinated – like kids under 12 – safer from more dangerous and more contagious variants of COVID-19 like Delta,” Gov. Wolf said.