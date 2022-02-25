PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Friday afternoon, Acting Secretary of Health Keara Klinepeter is set to speak about Pennsylvania’s COVID-19 response and “highlight preparations being made to continue protecting public health moving beyond the current pandemic phase,” according to PAcast.

The announcement is expected to explain how the state plans to move into what Gov. Tom Wolf calls a “new normal.” Although Wolf wouldn’t give away all the details before the official announcement, at an event Friday morning he hinted that his administration is ready to shift more power into the hands of Pennsylvanians.

It’s not clear exactly what Klinepeter will say just yet, but Wolf suggested that significant changes are coming, saying, “Every individual has the ability to make the right decision and get the vaccine, and while we can relax the other things, I think we all have a heightened sensitivity to what it takes to be healthy when there’s disease out there.”

Wolf also said, “We need to, I think, learn from the past two years and be more attentive to that kind of thing, but basically, we’ve got to make sure that we’re living our lives to the best of our ability.”

Klinepeter is expected to speak around 1:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 25. abc27 will stream the update live in this article.