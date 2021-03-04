Pa. officials to outline plan for one-shot vaccine to be given to teachers, childcare workers

A press conference will begin at 11 a.m.

(WKBN) – Pennsylvania officials will outline the state’s plan to provide teachers, school staff members and childcare workers with the newly-approved Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

Department of Health Acting Secretary Alison Beam, Department of Education Acting Secretary Noe Ortega and PEMA Director Randy Padfield will discuss the plan during a press conference today. That press conference is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. and will be streamed live in the video player above.

