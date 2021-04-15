PA mapping out next steps in vaccinating new residents, staff at long-term care facilities

As of Wednesday, more than 40% of eligible Pennsylvanians have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine

(WKBN) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health is holding a press briefing Thursday afternoon to discuss how the Wolf administration has helped long-term care facilities during the COVID-19 pandemic.

This will include an announcement about the Federal Pharmacy Partnership for vaccinating long-term care facilities, as well as the next steps to vaccinate new residents and staff there.



