GROVE CITY, Pa. (WKBN)- Grove City Hospital is bringing a COVID-19 vaccine clinic to Grove City Middle School.



The clinic is for students ages 5 to 11.



It’s happening from 2:30 p.m. until 5:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon.



They will get the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine. The clinic expects to vaccinate 50 kids.



An appointment is needed. This morning we checked and appointments are still available.



