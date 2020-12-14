Pa. health secretary to address COVID-19 in the state on Monday

(WKBN) – Pennsylvania Department of Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine will hold a press briefing Monday morning to discuss COVID-19 in the state.
Levine will also give an update on the Early Warning Monitoring Dashboard.
The press briefing will be livestreamed from Harrisburg at 11:30 a.m.
On Saturday, the health department reported 11,084 new cases and 201 new deaths attributed to the coronavirus.
The latest COVID-19 numbers will be added to this story when they become available.
