Pa. health secretary to address COVID-19 in the state on Monday

(WKBN) – Pennsylvania Department of Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine will hold a press briefing Monday morning to discuss COVID-19 in the state.

Levine will also give an update on the Early Warning Monitoring Dashboard.

The press briefing will be livestreamed from Harrisburg at 11:30 a.m.

On Saturday, the health department reported 11,084 new cases and 201 new deaths attributed to the coronavirus.

