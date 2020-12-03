Pa. health officials to address surge in hospital cases due to COVID-19

During a press conference at 11:30 a.m. today, they'll discuss the need for Pennsylvanians to follow COVID-19 mitigation efforts

(WKBN) – Pennsylvania Department of Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine and Dr. Ronald Strony, co-chair of emergency medicine at Geisinger will address the surge in hospital cases in the state.

During a press conference at 11:30 a.m. today, they’ll discuss the need for Pennsylvanians to follow COVID-19 mitigation efforts to prevent the spread of the virus and prevent the health care system from being overwhelmed.

