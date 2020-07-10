Pa. health officials say younger groups showing ‘significant increases’ in COVID-19 cases; over 1K new cases reported Friday

An alert was sent to healthcare providers over the weekend about the changing COVID-19 case demographics, as there are more cases in younger age groups than in those 50-64 and 65+

(WKBN) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported an additional 1,009 positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 93,876.

The number of new cases in Allegheny County increased by 180 cases overnight. Philadelphia County increased by 182 cases overnight. About 175 of the total cases reported Friday did not occur within the past 24 hours but are the result of an influx of private lab results.

The number of tests administered within the last seven days between July 3 and July 9 is 128,821 with 4,793 positive test results.

There are 6,880 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 32 new deaths reported. More information and a county breakdown can be found here.

There are 635 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases. There are 804,764 patients who have tested negative to date.

Of the patients who have tested positive to date, the age breakdown is as follows:

Nearly 1% are ages 0-4;

1% are ages 5-12;

Nearly 3% are ages 13-18;

Nearly 8% are ages 19-24;

37% are ages 25-49;

Nearly 24% are ages 50-64; and

26% are ages 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

The department is seeing significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds. An alert was sent to healthcare providers over the weekend about the changing COVID-19 case demographics, as there are more cases in younger age groups than in those 50-64 and 65+.

The following regions have seen significant increases among 19 to 24-year-olds in each month from April to present in July:

SW – Approximately 5% of cases in April to nearly 27% of cases so far in July;

SE – Nearly 5% of cases in April to nearly 16% of cases so far in July;

NE – Nearly 6% of cases in April to over 16% of cases so far in July;

NW – Nearly 7% of cases in April to over 13% of cases so far in July; and

NC – Nearly 8% of cases in April to nearly 11% of cases so far in July.

SC – Approximately 7% of cases in April to nearly 13% of cases so far in July.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 18,164 resident cases of COVID-19, and 3,428 cases among employees, for a total of 21,592 cases. Out of the total deaths, 4,699 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.

Approximately 7,032 of the total cases are in health care workers.

Currently, all 67 counties are in the green phase of reopening.