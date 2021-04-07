Pa. health department to discuss vaccine hesitancy among minority groups

As of Tuesday morning, 2,037,055 Pennsylvanians are fully vaccinated

(WKBN) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health will hold a COVID-19 press briefing Wednesday afternoon, focusing on vaccine hesitancy among minority groups in the state.

Health Acting Secretary Alison Beam will join leaders from St. Luke’s University Health Network and Rabiul Chowdhury from the Muslim Aid Initiative for the briefing.

As of Tuesday morning, 2,037,055 Pennsylvanians are fully vaccinated, with a seven-day moving average of more than 86,600 people per day receiving vaccinations.

The health department also reported a statewide total of 1,049,655 cases and 25,237 deaths attributed to COVID-19 as of Tuesday.

at 1 p.m. in Allentown