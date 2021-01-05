Pa. governor’s administration highlights ‘revolutionary’ air filtration system designed to combat COVID-19 spread

(WKBN) – Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf’s administration highlighted a company that is using a “revolutionary” air filtration system to combat the spread of COVID-19.

LifeAire Systems’ air filtration system can kill infectious airborne pathogens, including the coronavirus, according to a news release from Wolf’s office.

Tuesday, the Department of Community and Economic Development was joined by representatives of the company to talk about the technology.

Earlier this year, DCED announced funding opportunities to support technology-based companies impacted by COVID-19, including the disbursement of $1 million through the Ben Franklin Technology Development Authority. LifeAire received $100,000 to continue the development of its products.

“Through the Ben Franklin Technology Partners, DCED supports early-stage technology companies and established manufacturers as they help us use innovation to recover from the economic effects of the coronavirus,” said Deputy Secretary D’Ettorre. “LifeAire is an outstanding example of a young company that has responded swiftly and effectively to this pandemic.”

In addition to placing the technology in hospitals and senior living facilities to reduce infections, illness, and length of stay, LifeAire has applied its technology to help during the COVID-19 pandemic in protecting dental practices, commercial office spaces, transportation and educational facilities.

“We developed the LifeAire System to solve a significant problem that impacted patient care – the presence of infectious airborne pathogens,” said LifeAire Systems founder and CEO Dr. Kathryn Worrilow. “We are thrilled that our flagship technology is effective in protecting front-line workers and the general population during the pandemic.”

LifeAire has also applied its technology to develop a portable, rapid decontamination unit for N95 masks that kills COVID-19 and other healthcare pathogens within all layers of the mask. More than 1,650 masks can be decontaminated in one day, helping with PPE shortages and reducing overall costs.