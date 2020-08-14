Pa. governor says states can’t afford Trump’s jobless aid plan

Under Trump's plan states are required to pitch in $100 of the $400 benefit

by: The Associated Press

Credit: Yuji Sakai/DigitalVision/GettyImages

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Gov. Tom Wolf says Pennsylvania doesn’t have the money to provide $100 a week as President Donald Trump pushes states to help pay for a new round of federal unemployment assistance.

In a new letter to Pennsylvania’s congressional delegation, Gov. Tom Wolf Wolf urged them anew to extend the $600 per-week federal benefit, which ended last month. He also warned them that Trump’s plan is a convoluted and short-lived proposal that will delay payments to unemployed Pennsylvanians and create costly administrative burdens for states.

States are deciding whether to sign onto Trump’s plan, a new $400 a week benefit that requires a state to commit to providing $100.

