Pa. governor loosens restrictions in last of counties except Lebanon

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s governor is moving all of the remaining counties except one into the “green” reopening zone.
Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf announced on Friday the 12 counties will include Philadelphia and its suburbs, the Lehigh Valley and Erie.
The only one of the state’s 67 counties not in green or moving to green in a week will be Lebanon County.
The Wolf administration is blaming a vote to reopen a month ago by Republican Lebanon County commissioners. The administration says Lebanon’s infections have ticked up, preventing it from being added to the less restrictive green zone.