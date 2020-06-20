Pa. governor loosens restrictions in last of counties except Lebanon

Marian Long, of Shenandoah, Pa., has her hair done by Betty Ann Bugden, owner, at Betty Ann Bugden’s Total Image Design & Hair Replacement Center in Shenandoah, Pa., on Friday, June 19, 2020. Schuylkill County moved into the green phase of Gov. Tom Wolf’s reopening plan on Friday. Salons and barbershops are allowed to be open at 50% occupancy and by appointment only. (Jacqueline Dormer/Republican-Herald via AP)

The Wolf administration is blaming a vote to reopen a month ago by Republican Lebanon County commissioners

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s governor is moving all of the remaining counties except one into the “green” reopening zone.

Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf announced on Friday the 12 counties will include Philadelphia and its suburbs, the Lehigh Valley and Erie.

The only one of the state’s 67 counties not in green or moving to green in a week will be Lebanon County.

The Wolf administration is blaming a vote to reopen a month ago by Republican Lebanon County commissioners. The administration says Lebanon’s infections have ticked up, preventing it from being added to the less restrictive green zone.