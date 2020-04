You can watch Gov. Wolf's address here, starting at 7 p.m.

HARRISBURG (WKBN) – Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf will address the commonwealth about COVID-19 Monday evening.

He’s expected to give an update on how Pennsylvania is mitigating the virus and support for those impacted by the pandemic.

You can watch Wolf’s address here, starting at 7 p.m.

Earlier Monday, Pennsylvania announced it has a total of 24,199 cases of COVID-19 and 524 deaths.