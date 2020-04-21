PA governor extends stay-at-home order to beginning of May

HARRISBURG (WKBN) – Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf extended the statewide stay-at-home order until May 8.

The initial order was set to expire April 30.

The closure of nonessential businesses is still in effect.

Pennsylvania stay-at-home order guidelines

“It is clear that our early and aggressive efforts to mitigate this spread of this highly contagious and deadly virus are working. While we begin to seek ways to move forward, it’s imperative that we continue to take strong precautions to protect Pennsylvanians and ensure that our health care system is not overwhelmed,” Wolf said. “I am so proud of this commonwealth and the resilience of my fellow Pennsylvanians, and I urge you to continue to stay calm and stay home so that we can all stay safe.”

He also announced construction will resume May 8 under strict guidelines.

Qualified Pennsylvania notaries will now be allowed to perform online notarizations to allow for limited auto sales.

Wolf is recommending everyone wear a mask if they have to go out for essential reasons, but those who are still going to work are required to wear a mask.