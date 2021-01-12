Pa. governor and health secretary reiterate safety of COVID-19 vaccine

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WKBN) – Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf and Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine took time Tuesday during the weekly coronavirus briefing to reiterate the safety of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Some have been reluctant to receive the vaccine, and both Wolf and Levine said it won’t work if everyone who can receive it doesn’t.

“I am here to tell you that the COVID-19 vaccine is safe to use and very good at protecting people who are vaccinated,” Wolf said. “If you hear a rumor about COVID-19 from a friend or see something online that concerns you, take a few minutes to verify the information before you get too worried.”

Nearly 1 million vaccines have been given out in the commonwealth. The state is in its fifth week of vaccine distribution.

“We live in a time of ground-breaking research and scientific discovery. When paired with the unlimited resourced that allow vaccine producers to develop safe and effective vaccine quickly, that was a great combination,” Wolf said. “Researchers and vaccine developers were able to use advances in technology developed over the last several years to swiftly develop vaccines now in use to combat COVID-19.”

Pennsylvania is currently in Phase 1A of vaccine distribution. That means the following are prioritized for the vaccine right now:

Emergency medical service personnel

Nurses

Nursing assistants

Physicians

Dentists

Dental hygienists

Chiropractors

Therapists

Phlebotomists

Pharmacists

Technicians

Pharmacy technicians

Health professions students and trainees

Direct support professionals

Clinical personnel in school settings or correctional facilities

Contractual HCP not directly employed by the health care facility

Persons not directly involved in patient care but potentially exposed to infectious material that can transmit disease among or from health care personnel and patients

