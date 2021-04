Wolf will be joined by teachers and other educators at the Luzerne Intermediate Unit

KINGSTON, Pa. (WKBN) – On Monday, Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf will be providing an update on the special initiative to vaccinate more than 100,000 pre-K through 12th-grade teachers and school staff members across Pennsylvania.

Wolf will be joined by teachers and other educators at the Luzerne Intermediate Unit.

The stream will be live at 12:30 p.m.