Wolf will be speaking at 1 p.m. today

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WKBN) – Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf will hold a media briefing highlighting the COVID-19 Hospitality Industry Recovery Program as well as the efforts to distribute funds to affected business owners.

Wolf will be speaking at 1 p.m. today. WKBN will be streaming the press conference in the video player above.

Check back here for updates on this developing story.