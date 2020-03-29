Breaking News
Tracking coronavirus: Latest updates
Closings and delays
There are currently 169 active closings. Click for more details.

Pa. Gov. Wolf requests major disaster declaration from President Trump

Coronavirus

This declaration would provide additional support for state, county and local governments, certain nonprofits and those struggling during the COVID-19 outbreak

by:

Posted: / Updated:

.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WKBN) – Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf requested a major disaster declaration from President Trump through FEMA during Sunday’s noon briefing.

This declaration would provide additional support for state, county and local governments, certain nonprofits and those struggling during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine gave updates on the coronavirus in the state, saying it takes weeks for social distancing to work and they’re going to be watching data every day to see when the numbers start to plateau.

“It’s the change over time that’s important, and we need to see a sustained plateau and then decrease in the number of new cases, and that will show us that our efforts are preceding,” said Dr. Levine. “It’s critical at that time not to release the mitigation efforts too soon or we’ll just see another peak.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com