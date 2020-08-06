Pa. Gov. Wolf strongly recommends no sports until January 1

“The guidance is we ought to avoid any congregate settings -- and that means anything that brings people together is going to help that virus get us," Wolf said

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WKBN) – Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf ended his Thursday press conference with a strong recommendation that no sports take place until January 1.

“The guidance is we ought to avoid any congregate settings — and that means anything that brings people together is going to help that virus get us — and we ought to do everything we can to defeat the virus at any time,” Wolf said.

A few hours later, the Pennsylvania Department of Health and Department of Education released a statement supporting that recommendation to “protect children and teens from COVID-19.”

According to a press release from governor’s office:

The administration is providing this strong recommendation and not an order or mandate. As with deciding whether students should return to in-person classes, remote learning or a blend of the two this fall, school administrators and locally elected school boards should make decisions on sports.”

Highlights of the recommendation include:

Applies to team and individual, school and non-school recreational youth sports

Includes competitions, intramural play and scrimmages

Continue conditioning, drills and other training activities on an individual basis

Does not apply to collegiate and professional sports

Gathering limits remain unchanged — no more than 25 people may gather indoors and 250 outdoors

The administration is updating existing sports guidance to reflect this recommendation

The statement from Wolf’s office says the administration recognizes the importance of getting children back to school, while also protecting the safety and well-being of students and educators. It says guidance is available for schools and represents best public health practices.

Officials with PIAA said they were “disappointed” by Wolf’s statement, saying they have been working to develop a plan that allows for the safe return of interscholastic athletics.

The PIAA’s Board of Directors will meet Friday afternoon and issue an official statement at that time.