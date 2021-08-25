Pa. gives update on COVID-19 cases, vaccinations for Wednesday

(WKBN) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health said there were 3,622 new cases of COVID-19 and 33 new deaths since Tuesday’s report.

This brings the statewide total to 1,286,426 cases and 28,131 deaths attributed to COVID-19. County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

There are 1,617 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 462 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. More data is available here .

Latest local county-by-county COVID-19 numbers

The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients continues to increase again. The full 14-day moving average since the start of the pandemic can be found here .

Statewide percent positivity for the week of Aug 13 – Aug. 19 stood at 6.9%.

The most accurate daily data is available on the website , with archived data also available .

Vaccine highlights

Federal data representing all 67 counties:

According to the CDC, as of Wednesday, Aug. 25, Pennsylvania ranks 5 th among all 50 states for total doses administered.

among all 50 states for total doses administered. According to the CDC, as of Wednesday, Aug. 25, 65.1% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.

Statewide data representing the 66 counties within the Department of Health’s vaccine jurisdiction:

Pennsylvania’s vaccine dashboard was updated on Friday, July 9 to more accurately reflect the number of people who are partially and fully vaccinated in each county outside of Philadelphia, along with demographics of those receiving vaccine. For state-to-state comparisons, refer to the CDC vaccine data tracker.

Vaccine providers have administered 12,060,033 total vaccine doses as of Wednesday, Aug. 25.

5,902,230 people are fully vaccinated; with 10,115 vaccinations administered yesterday and a seven-day moving average of more than 17,380 people per day receiving vaccinations.

Approximately 29,959 of total cases have been among health care workers.