Pa. gives update on COVID-19 cases, vaccinations for Wednesday

(WKBN) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 4,394 additional positive cases of COVID-19 and 66 new deaths since Tuesday’s report.

This brings the statewide total to 1,392,266 cases attributed to COVID-19 and 28,998 deaths since the pandemic began.

There are 2,421 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 609 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. More data is available here.

The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients continues to increase again. The full 14-day moving average since the start of the pandemic can be found here.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of Sept. 10 – 16 stood at 8.9%.

County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

Vaccine highlights

Federal data representing all 67 counties:

  • According to the CDC, as of Tuesday, Sept. 21, Pennsylvania ranks 5th among all 50 states for total doses administered.
  • According to the CDC, as of Tuesday, Sept. 21, 67.9% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.

Statewide data representing the 66 counties within the Department of Health’s vaccine jurisdiction:

  • Pennsylvania’s vaccine dashboard was updated on Friday, July 9 to more accurately reflect the number of people who are partially and fully vaccinated in each county outside of Philadelphia, along with demographics of those receiving vaccine. For state-to-state comparisons, refer to the CDC vaccine data tracker.
  • Vaccine providers have administered 12,621,080 total vaccine doses, including 70,459 additional doses authorized for people who are immunocompromised, as of Wednesday, Sept. 22.
  • 6,878,087 people are fully vaccinated; with 19,951 vaccinations administered since yesterday and a seven-day moving average of more than 15,700 people per day receiving vaccinations.

There are 5,364,459 individuals who have tested negative to date.

Approximately 30,870 of total cases COVID-19 have been among health care workers.

