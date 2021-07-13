PA gives update on COVID-19 cases, vaccinations for Tuesday

(WKBN) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health said Tuesday there were 334 additional positive cases of COVID-19 and 9 more deaths since Monday’s report, when 547 additional cases and 13 more deaths were reported.

This brings the statewide total to 1,214,654 cases and 27,759 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

There are 256 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 49 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. More data is available here.

The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients continues to drop. The full 14-day moving average since the start of the pandemic can be found here .

Statewide percent positivity for the week of July 2 to 8 stood at 1.2%.

The most accurate daily data is available on the website , with archived data also available .

Vaccine highlights

Federal data representing all 67 counties:

According to the CDC, as of Monday, July 12, Pennsylvania ranks 5 th among all 50 states for total doses administered.

among all 50 states for total doses administered. According to the CDC, as of Monday, July 12, 61.3% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated and the state ranks 21st among all 50 states for second doses administered by percentage of population.

Statewide data representing the 66 counties within the Department of Health’s vaccine jurisdiction:

Pennsylvania’s vaccine dashboard was updated on Friday, July 9 to more accurately reflect the number of people who are partially and fully vaccinated in each county outside of Philadelphia, along with demographics of those receiving vaccine. For state-to-state comparisons, refer to the CDC vaccine data tracker.

Vaccine providers have administered 11,346,908 total vaccine doses as of Tuesday, July 13.

5,568,951 people are fully vaccinated; with a seven-day moving average of more than 11,000 people per day receiving vaccinations.

Approximately 29,089 of total cases have been among health care workers.