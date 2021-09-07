Pa. gives update on COVID-19 cases, vaccinations for Tuesday

(WKBN) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported there were 10,462 new cases of COVID-19 and 56 new deaths since Friday’s report. These numbers include data collected Sept. 4-6.
This brings the statewide total to 1,324,720 cases attributed to COVID-19 and 28,408 deaths since the pandemic began. County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the
COVID-19 Data Dashboard.Latest local county-by-county COVID-19 numbers
There are 1,963 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 471 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. More data is available here.
The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients continues to increase again. The full 14-day moving average since the start of the pandemic can be found here.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of Aug 27 – Sept. 2 stood at 8.2%.
The most accurate daily data is available on the website, with archived data also available.
Vaccine highlights
Federal data representing all 67 counties:
- According to the CDC, as of Saturday, Sept. 4, Pennsylvania ranks 5th among all 50 states for total doses administered.
- According to the CDC, as of Saturday, Sept. 4, 66.4% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.
Statewide data representing the 66 counties within the Department of Health’s vaccine jurisdiction:
- Pennsylvania’s vaccine dashboard was updated on Friday, July 9 to more accurately reflect the number of people who are partially and fully vaccinated in each county outside of Philadelphia, along with demographics of those receiving vaccine. For state-to-state comparisons, refer to the CDC vaccine data tracker.
- Vaccine providers have administered 12,332,239 total vaccine doses, including 44,842 additional doses authorized for people who are immunocompromised, as of Tuesday, Sept. 7.
- 6,011,061 people are fully vaccinated; with 92,675 vaccinations administered since Friday and a seven-day moving average of more than 17,000 people per day receiving vaccinations.
Approximately 30,339 of total cases have been among health care workers.