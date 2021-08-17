Pa. gives update on COVID-19 cases, vaccinations for Tuesday

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Coronavirus, COVID-19 from Corporate

.

(WKBN) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health said there were 2,027 new cases of COVID-19 and 27 more deaths since Monday’s report.

This brings the statewide total to 1,253,992 cases and 27,993 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients continues to increase again. The full 14-day moving average since the start of the pandemic can be found here.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of Aug 6 – Aug. 12 stood at 6.0%.

The most accurate daily data is available on the website, with archived data also available.

Latest local county-by-county COVID-19 numbers

Vaccine highlights

Federal data representing all 67 counties:

  • According to the CDC, as of Monday, Aug. 16, Pennsylvania ranks fifth among all 50 states for total doses administered.
  • According to the CDC, as of Monday, Aug. 16, 64.3% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.

Statewide data representing the 66 counties within the Department of Health’s vaccine jurisdiction:

  • Pennsylvania’s vaccine dashboard was updated on Friday, July 9 to more accurately reflect the number of people who are partially and fully vaccinated in each county outside of Philadelphia, along with demographics of those receiving the vaccine. For state-to-state comparisons, refer to the CDC vaccine data tracker.
  • Vaccine providers have administered 11,909,398 total vaccine doses as of Tuesday, Aug. 17.
  • 5,830,892 people are fully vaccinated; with 9,476 vaccinations administered yesterday and a seven-day moving average of more than 14,800 people per day receiving vaccinations.

Approximately 29,742 of the total cases have been among health care workers.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com