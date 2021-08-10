Pa. gives update on COVID-19 cases, vaccinations for Tuesday

(WKBN) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health said over the weekend, there were 2,076 new COVID-19 cases and 11 more deaths since Monday’s report.

This brings the statewide total to 1,240,032 cases and 27,914 deaths attributed to COVID-19. County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

There are 847 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 204 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. More data is available here.

The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients continues to increase again. The full 14-day moving average since the start of the pandemic can be found here .

Statewide percent positivity for the week of July 30 to August 5 stood at 5.4%.

The most accurate daily data is available on the website , with archived data also available .

Vaccine highlights

Federal data representing all 67 counties:

According to the CDC, as of Monday, Aug. 9, Pennsylvania ranks 5 th among all 50 states for total doses administered.

among all 50 states for total doses administered. According to the CDC, as of Monday, Aug. 9, 63.8% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.

Statewide data representing the 66 counties within the Department of Health’s vaccine jurisdiction:

Pennsylvania’s vaccine dashboard was updated on Friday, July 9 to more accurately reflect the number of people who are partially and fully vaccinated in each county outside of Philadelphia, along with demographics of those receiving vaccine. For state-to-state comparisons, refer to the CDC vaccine data tracker.

Vaccine providers have administered 11,786,883 total vaccine doses as of Tuesday, Aug. 10.

5,776,144 people are fully vaccinated; with 15,527 vaccinations administered yesterday and a seven-day moving average of more than 14,300 people per day receiving vaccinations.

Approximately 29,548 of total cases have been among health care workers.