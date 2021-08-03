Pa. gives update on COVID-19 cases, vaccinations for Tuesday

(WKBN) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health said there were 1,442 new cases and 11 more deaths attributed to COVID-19 since Monday’s report.

This brings the statewide total to 1,228,961 cases and 27,868 deaths since the pandemic began. County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

There are 563 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 110 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. More data is available here.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of July 23 – 29 stood at 3.9%.

The most accurate daily data is available on the website, with archived data also available.

Vaccine highlights

Federal data representing all 67 counties:

  • According to the CDC, as of Monday, Aug. 2, Pennsylvania ranks 5th among all 50 states for total doses administered.
  • According to the CDC, as of Monday, Aug. 2, 63.2% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.

Statewide data representing the 66 counties within the Department of Health’s vaccine jurisdiction:

  • Pennsylvania’s vaccine dashboard was updated Friday, July 9 to more accurately reflect the number of people who are partially and fully vaccinated in each county outside of Philadelphia, along with demographics of those receiving vaccine. For state-to-state comparisons, refer to the CDC vaccine data tracker.
  • Vaccine providers have administered 11,667,152 total vaccine doses as of Tuesday, Aug. 3.
  • 5,727,429 people are fully vaccinated; with 14,038 vaccinations administered yesterday and a seven-day moving average of more than 12,900 people per day receiving vaccinations.

Approximately 29,406 of total cases have been among health care workers.

