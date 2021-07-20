Pa. gives update on COVID-19 cases, vaccinations for Tuesday

(WKBN) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health said Tuesday there were 569 additional positive cases of COVID-19 and 10 new deaths since Friday’s report, when 415 additional cases and 4 deaths were reported.

This brings the statewide total to 1,217,332 cases and 27,805 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

There are 274 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 49 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. More data is available here.

The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients continues to drop. The full 14-day moving average since the start of the pandemic can be found here .

Statewide percent positivity for the week of July 9 – July 15 stood at 1.7%.

The most accurate daily data is available on the website , with archived data also available .

As of 11:59 p.m. Monday, July 19, there were 10 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, which reported a total of 27,805 deaths attributed to COVID-19. County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

Vaccine highlights

Federal data representing all 67 counties:

According to the CDC, as of Monday, July 19, Pennsylvania ranks 5 th among all 50 states for total doses administered.

among all 50 states for total doses administered. According to the CDC, as of Monday, July 19, 61.9% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.

Statewide data representing the 66 counties within the Department of Health’s vaccine jurisdiction:

Pennsylvania’s vaccine dashboard was updated on Friday, July 9 to more accurately reflect the number of people who are partially and fully vaccinated in each county outside of Philadelphia, along with demographics of those receiving vaccine. For state-to-state comparisons, refer to the CDC vaccine data tracker.

Vaccine providers have administered 11,442,686 total vaccine doses as of Tuesday, July 20.

5,621,779 people are fully vaccinated; with a seven-day moving average of more than 11,400 people per day receiving vaccinations.

The department continues to urge Pennsylvanians to follow CDC guidance for wearing a mask where required by law, rules and regulations, including health care, local business and workplace guidance. For the protection of themselves and others, individuals who have not yet been vaccinated or are partially vaccinated are still encouraged to wear a mask when in public.

There are 164,383 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 639 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 4,852,775 individuals who have tested negative to date.

Approximately 29,185 of total cases have been among health care workers.