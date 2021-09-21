Pa. gives update on COVID-19 cases, vaccinations for Tuesday

(WKBN) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 4,939 additional positive cases of COVID-19 and 68 new deaths since Monday’s report.
This brings the statewide total to 1,387,872 cases attributed to COVID-19 and 28,932 deaths since the pandemic began.
There are 2,386 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 602 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. More data is available here.
The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients continues to increase again. The full 14-day moving average since the start of the pandemic can be found here.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of Sept. 10 – 16 stood at 8.9%.
County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.
Latest local county-by-county COVID-19 numbers
Vaccine highlights
Federal data representing all 67 counties:
- According to the CDC, as of Monday, Sept. 20, Pennsylvania ranks 5th among all 50 states for total doses administered.
- According to the CDC, as of Monday, Sept. 20, 67.8% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.
Statewide data representing the 66 counties within the Department of Health’s vaccine jurisdiction:
- Pennsylvania’s vaccine dashboard was updated on Friday, July 9 to more accurately reflect the number of people who are partially and fully vaccinated in each county outside of Philadelphia, along with demographics of those receiving vaccine. For state-to-state comparisons, refer to the CDC vaccine data tracker.
- Vaccine providers have administered 12,601,129 total vaccine doses, including 68,251 additional doses authorized for people who are immunocompromised, as of Tuesday, Sept. 21.
- 6,152,656 people are fully vaccinated; with 12,812 vaccinations administered since yesterday and a seven-day moving average of more than 15,600 people per day receiving vaccinations.
Approximately 30,822 of total COVID-19 cases have been among health care workers.
There are 5,353,274 individuals who have tested negative to date.