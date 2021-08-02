Pa. gives update on COVID-19 cases, vaccinations for Monday

(WKBN) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health said Monday there were 3,019 additional positive cases of COVID-19 and seven more deaths since Friday’s report.

This brings the statewide total to 1,227,519 cases since the pandemic began and 27,857 deaths attributed to COVID-19. County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients continues to increase. The full 14-day moving average since the start of the pandemic can be found here.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of July 23 to 29 stood at 3.9%.

The most accurate daily data is available on the website, with archived data also available.

There are 507 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 104 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. More data is available here.

Vaccine highlights

Federal data representing all 67 counties:

  • According to the CDC, as of Sunday, Aug. 1, Pennsylvania ranks 5th among all 50 states for total doses administered.
  • According to the CDC, as of Sunday, Aug. 1, 63.2% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.

Statewide data representing the 66 counties within the Department of Health’s vaccine jurisdiction:

  • Pennsylvania’s vaccine dashboard was updated Friday, July 9 to more accurately reflect the number of people who are partially and fully vaccinated in each county outside of Philadelphia, along with demographics of those receiving vaccine. For state-to-state comparisons, refer to the CDC vaccine data tracker.
  • Vaccine providers have administered 11,653,114 total vaccine doses as of Monday, Aug. 2.
  • 5,721,705 people are fully vaccinated; with a seven-day moving average of more than 12,900 people per day receiving vaccinations.

Approximately 29,378 of total cases have been among health care workers.

