Pa. gives update on COVID-19 cases, vaccinations for Monday

(WKBN) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health said Monday there were 1,696 additional positive cases of COVID-19 and 7 deaths since Friday’s report.

This brings the statewide total to 1,220,671 cases and 27,827 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

There are 404 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 86 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. More data is available here.

The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per continues to drop. The full 14-day moving average since the start of the pandemic can be found here.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of July 16 – July 22 stood at 2.6%.

The most accurate daily data is available on the website, with archived data also available.

County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

Vaccine Highlights

Federal data representing all 67 counties:

  • According to the CDC, as of Monday, July 26 Pennsylvania ranks 5th among all 50 states for total doses administered.
  • According to the CDC, as of Monday, July 26, 62.4% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated. 

Statewide data representing the 66 counties within the Department of Health’s vaccine jurisdiction:

  • Pennsylvania’s vaccine dashboard was updated on Friday, July 9 to more accurately reflect the number of people who are partially and fully vaccinated in each county outside of Philadelphia, along with demographics of those receiving vaccine. For state-to-state comparisons, refer to the CDC vaccine data tracker.
  • Vaccine providers have administered 11,535,415 total vaccine doses as of Monday, July 26.
  • 5,665,736 people are fully vaccinated; with a seven-day moving average of 11,914 people per day receiving vaccinations.

Approximately 29,256 of total cases have been among health care workers.

