Pa. gives update on COVID-19 cases, vaccinations for Friday

The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported there were 3,509 new cases of COVID-19 and 22 new deaths since Thursday's report.

This brings the statewide total to 1,288,041 cases attributed to COVID-19 and 28,180 deaths since the pandemic began. County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients continues to increase again. The full 14-day moving average since the start of the pandemic can be found here .

Statewide percent positivity for the week of Aug 13 – Aug. 19 stood at 6.9%.

The most accurate daily data is available on the website , with archived data also available .

Vaccine highlights

Federal data representing all 67 counties:

According to the CDC, as of Thursday, Aug. 26, Pennsylvania ranks 5 th among all 50 states for total doses administered.

among all 50 states for total doses administered. According to the CDC, as of Thursday Aug. 26, 65.3% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.

Statewide data representing the 66 counties within the Department of Health’s vaccine jurisdiction:

Pennsylvania’s vaccine dashboard was updated on Friday, July 9 to more accurately reflect the number of people who are partially and fully vaccinated in each county outside of Philadelphia, along with demographics of those receiving vaccine. For state-to-state comparisons, refer to the CDC vaccine data tracker.

Vaccine providers have administered 12,109,964 total vaccine doses as of Friday, Aug. 27.

5,926,165 people are fully vaccinated; with 23,698 vaccinations administered yesterday and a seven-day moving average of more than 17,600 people per day receiving vaccinations.

Approximately 30,036 of total cases have been among health care workers.