Pa. gives update on COVID-19 cases, vaccinations for Friday

(WKBN) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health said Friday there were 1,110 additional positive cases of COVID-19 and eight more deaths since Thursday’s report.

This brings the statewide total to 1,224,500 cases since the pandemic began and 27,850 deaths attributed to COVID-19. County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients continues to increase. The full 14-day moving average since the start of the pandemic can be found here.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of July 16 to 22 stood at 2.6%.

There are 473 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 101 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. More data is available here.

Vaccine highlights

Federal data representing all 67 counties:

According to the CDC, as of Friday, July 30, Pennsylvania ranks 5 th among all 50 states for total doses administered.

among all 50 states for total doses administered. According to the CDC, as of Friday morning, July 30, 62.8% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.

Statewide data representing the 66 counties within the Department of Health’s vaccine jurisdiction:

Pennsylvania’s vaccine dashboard was updated Friday, July 9 to more accurately reflect the number of people who are partially and fully vaccinated in each county outside of Philadelphia, along with demographics of those receiving vaccine. For state-to-state comparisons, refer to the CDC vaccine data tracker.

Vaccine providers have administered 11,613,138 total vaccine doses as of Friday, July 30.

5,704,720 people are fully vaccinated; with a seven-day moving average of more than 12,500 people per day receiving vaccinations.

Approximately 29,355 of total cases have been among health care workers.