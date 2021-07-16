Pa. gives update on COVID-19 cases, vaccinations for Friday

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Coronavirus, COVID-19 from Corporate

.

(WKBN) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health said Friday there were 415 additional positive cases of COVID-19 and 4 more deaths since Thursday’s report, when 425 additional cases and 10 more deaths were reported.

This brings the statewide total to 1,215,767 cases and 27,786 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

There are 247 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 50 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. More data is available here.

The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients continues to drop. The full 14-day moving average since the start of the pandemic can be found here.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of July 2 to 8 stood at 1.2%.

The most accurate daily data is available on the website, with archived data also available.

Latest local county-by-county COVID-19 numbers 

Vaccine highlights

Federal data representing all 67 counties:

  • According to the CDC, as of Thursday, July 15, Pennsylvania ranks 5th among all 50 states for total doses administered.
  • According to the CDC, as of Thursday, July 15, 61.5% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.

Statewide data representing the 66 counties within the Department of Health’s vaccine jurisdiction:

  • Pennsylvania’s vaccine dashboard was updated Friday, July 9 to more accurately reflect the number of people who are partially and fully vaccinated in each county outside of Philadelphia, along with demographics of those receiving vaccine. For state-to-state comparisons, refer to the CDC vaccine data tracker.
  • Vaccine providers have administered 11,388,549 total vaccine doses as of Friday, July 16.
  • 5,592,034 people are fully vaccinated; with a seven-day moving average of more than 12,100 people per day receiving vaccinations.

There are 4,837,348 individuals who have tested negative to date.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com