Pa. gives update on COVID-19 cases, vaccinations for Friday

(WKBN) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 5,071 additional positive cases of COVID-19 and 34 new deaths since Thursday’s report.
This brings the statewide total to 1,402,826 cases attributed to COVID-19 and 29,064 deaths since the pandemic began.
There are 2,641 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 662 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. More data is available here.
The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients continues to increase again. The full 14-day moving average since the start of the pandemic can be found here.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of Sept. 10 – 16 stood at 8.9%.
County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.
Latest local county-by-county COVID-19 numbers
Vaccine highlights
Federal data representing all 67 counties:
- According to the CDC, as of Thursday, Sept. 23, Pennsylvania ranks 5th among all 50 states for total doses administered.
- According to the CDC, as of Thursday, Sept. 23, 68.2% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.
Statewide data representing the 66 counties within the Department of Health’s vaccine jurisdiction:
- Pennsylvania’s vaccine dashboard was updated on Friday, July 9 to more accurately reflect the number of people who are partially and fully vaccinated in each county outside of Philadelphia, along with demographics of those receiving vaccine. For state-to-state comparisons, refer to the CDC vaccine data tracker.
- Vaccine providers have administered 12,645,207 total vaccine doses, including 75,146 additional doses authorized for people who are immunocompromised, as of Friday, Sept. 24.
- 6,175,591 people are fully vaccinated; with 16,491 vaccinations administered since yesterday and a seven-day moving average of more than 15,400 people per day receiving vaccinations.
Approximately 30,952 of total COVID-19 cases have been among health care workers.