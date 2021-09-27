Pa. Dept. of Health rolls out COVID Pfizer booster shots for certain adults

Harrisburg, Pa. (WKBN) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health announced Monday a booster shot of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine will be immediately available for certain adults who were fully vaccinated by Pfizer at least six months ago.

“Vaccine providers in Pennsylvania are ready to administer a booster dose of Pfizer to folks who are eligible and already fully vaccinated with Pfizer,” Acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam said.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) approved a booster dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for certain adults at least six months after the completion of their Pfizer primary series. The final recommendation from the CDC includes :

people 65 years and older and residents in long-term care settings should receive a booster of the Pfizer vaccine,

people aged 50–64 years with underlying medical conditions should receive a booster of the Pfizer vaccine,

should receive a booster of the Pfizer vaccine, people aged 18–49 years with underlying medical conditions may receive a booster of the Pfizer vaccine, based on their individual benefits and risks, and

may receive a booster of the Pfizer vaccine, based on their individual benefits and risks, and people aged 18-64 years who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting may receive a booster shot of the Pfizer vaccine, based on their individual benefits and risks.

Individuals aged 18-49 who have any underlying medical condition (as defined by the CDC) or aged 18-64 who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional settings may wish to consult their healthcare provider or other trusted healthcare professional on their personal circumstances before scheduling an appointment.

There will be an adequate supply of the vaccine for eligible individuals, Beam said, and Pennsylvania providers are prepared to schedule appointments.

As with other healthcare services, patients may need to schedule appointments in advance.

Guidance and booster doses for those who received the Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccines will be released at a later date.