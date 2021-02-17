Pa. Department of Health to provide COVID-19 vaccine update

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health will hold a press conference today to provide an update on the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Acting Secretary Alison Beam and Senior Advisor for COVID-19 Response Lindsey Mauldin will host the conference and respond to questions after the briefing.

Pennsylvania’s positivity rate is steadily declining, and currently stands at 8.0% for the week of February 5 to February 11. Many people have had difficulty obtaining a vaccine even if they are eligible to receive one already.

The press conference is set to begin at 11:30 AM, and the live stream will be available above.