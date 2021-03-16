Pa. Department of Health to give update on vaccine, health equity in the state

As of Monday, the Pennsylvania Department of Health reported a statewide total to 961,456 cases and 24,587 deaths attributed to COVID-19

(WKBN) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health will hold a press briefing Tuesday morning to give an update on the state’s COVID-19 vaccination progress.

They will also discuss health equity efforts in Pennsylvania.

Department of Health Senior Advisor for COVID-19 Response Lindsey Mauldin will be joined by Director of the Office of Operational Excellence Brian Lentes, Director of the Office of Health Equity David Saunders and Senior Pastor of Bidwell Presbyterian Church Reverend De Neice Welch.

As of Monday, the Pennsylvania Department of Health reported a statewide total of 961,456 cases and 24,587 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

The health department said Monday more than 3.6 million doses of vaccine have been administered across the state. That’s more than 44 other states.

