Pa. Department of Health to give update on state’s COVID-19 vaccine progress

(WKBN) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health will give an update on the state’s COVID-19 vaccination progress during a press conference Wednesday morning.

Department of Health Acting Secretary Alison Beam will be joined by members of the COVID-19 Vaccine Task Force for the update.

On Tuesday, the health department reported an additional 5,032 positive cases of COVID-19 and 34 new deaths, bringing the statewide total to 1,020,300 cases and 25,049 deaths.

As of Tuesday, vaccine providers in Pennsylvania have administered 5,043,676 total vaccine doses.

