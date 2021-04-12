PA Department of Health discusses COVID-19 mobile vaccination tour

(WKBN) – Pennsylvania Department of Health officials will be discussing an upcoming COVID-19 mobile response vaccination tour to provide vaccinations and education to minority and underserved communities across the commonwealth.

The live stream will begin at 1 p.m. today.

Speaking at the briefing will be Department of Health Acting Secretary Alison Beam, Governor Wolf’s Advisory Commission on Latino Affairs Executive Director Luz Colon, Latino Connection Founder & CEO George Fernandez, Highmark Blue Shield Medical Policy Research Analyst Dr. Oralia Dominic, Independence Blue Cross Foundation President Rev. Dr. Lorina Marshall-Blake and Penn State Health System clinician Dr. Sarah Ramirez.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported a two-day total of an additional 6,450 positive cases of COVID-19 and 4 new deaths since Saturday’s report, when 4,882 new cases and 40 new deaths were reported.

On Sunday, 3,362 positive cases and 3 new deaths were reported, with 3,088 additional cases and 1 new death reported Monday.

That brings the statewide total to 1,075,424 cases and a total of 25,406 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

There are 2,460 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 516 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day is about 3,800 lower than it was at the peak on December 25, 2020. The current 14-day average is also below what it was at the height of the spring peak on May 3, 2020. However, the moving average of number of hospitalized patients has started to increase.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of April 2 – April 8 stood at 9.5%.

County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

There are 137,138 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 639 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 4,232,867 individuals who have tested negative to date.

In licensed nursing and personal care homes, there are 69,848 resident cases of COVID-19, and 14,460 cases among employees, for a total of 84,308 at 1,582 distinct facilities in all 67 counties.

Out of total deaths reported to PA-NEDSS, 12,990 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Note that the number of deaths reported to NEDSS is not exactly the same as the COVID-19 related deaths reported by the death registry.

The number of deaths among nursing and personal care home residents and employees is taken from the PA-NEDSS death data, as this information is not available in the death registry data.

Approximately 26,909 of our total cases are among health care workers.

Vaccine highlights