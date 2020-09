Dr. Rachel Levine is scheduled to speak at 11 a.m.

(WKBN) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health is holding a news conference this morning.

Department of Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine will provide an update on COVID-19 in the state and discuss updated guidance for nursing home facilities.

Levine is scheduled to speak at 11 a.m.

Updated COVID-19 numbers will be released later today.

We will live stream the press conference on our website. Check back here for updates on this developing story.

More stories from WKBN.com: