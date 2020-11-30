Pa. Department of Health Secretary to give COVID-19 update

The press briefing will be held live from Harrisburg at 11:30 a.m.

HARRISBURG (WKBN) – Department of Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine will be giving an update Monday morning on COVID-19 in Pennsylvania.

Levine will be joined by acting Secretary of Education Noe Ortega, urging Pennsylvanians to stay vigilant and continue taking precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The press briefing will be held live from Harrisburg at 11:30 a.m.

On Saturday, the health department reported 8,053 new COVID-19 cases and 41 new deaths. This story will be updated with the latest numbers when they are available.