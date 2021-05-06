Pa. Department of Health reports over 2,400 new COVID-19 cases, 57 new deaths

That brings the statewide total to 1,166,692 cases and 26,447 deaths attributed to COVID-19

(WKBN) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported an additional 2,476 positive cases of COVID-19 and 57 new deaths since Wednesday’s report, when 2,597 new cases and 56 new deaths were reported.

That brings the statewide total to 1,166,692 cases and 26,447 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

There are 2,131 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 467 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day is starting to come down, after peaking at 2,661 patients which is slightly below what it was at the height of the spring 2020 peak of 2,751 patients on May 3, 2020. The full 14-day moving average since the start of the pandemic can be found here .

Statewide percent positivity for the week of April 23 – April 29 stood at 7.6%.

County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

There are 155,502 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 639 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 4,438,842 individuals who have tested negative to date.

In licensed nursing and personal care homes, there are 71,083 resident cases of COVID-19, and 14,901 cases among employees, for a total of 85,984 at 1,588 distinct facilities in all 67 counties.

Out of total deaths reported to PA-NEDSS, 13,166 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Note that the number of deaths reported to NEDSS is not exactly the same as the COVID-19 related deaths reported by the death registry.

The number of deaths among nursing and personal care home residents and employees is taken from the PA-NEDSS death data, as this information is not available in the death registry data.

Approximately 27,926 of our total cases are among health care workers.

COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution

Pennsylvania hospitals began receiving shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 14 and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 21. The Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) COVID-19 vaccine was first allocated to Pennsylvania the week of March 1. On Friday, April 23 , the CDC and FDA notified all COVID-19 vaccine providers that the pause in administering doses of the Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) vaccine has been lifted. Following the announcement, Pennsylvania resumed Janssen vaccinations. Vaccination numbers for Pennsylvania do not include Philadelphia, which is its own jurisdiction, or federal facilities, which are working directly with the federal government.

Vaccine highlights

Federal data representing all 67 counties:

According to the CDC, as of Thursday morning, May 6, Pennsylvania has administered first doses of vaccine to 51.2% of its entire population, and the state ranks 10th among all 50 states for first doses administered by percentage of population.

According to the CDC, as of Thursday morning, May 6, 42.7% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.

According to the CDC, as of Thursday morning, May 6, Pennsylvania ranks 5th among all 50 states for total doses administered.

Statewide data representing the 66 counties within the Department of Health’s vaccine jurisdiction:

Vaccine providers have administered 8,939,043 total vaccine doses as of Thursday, May 6.

3,710,362 people are fully vaccinated; with a seven-day moving average of more than 81,100 people per day receiving vaccinations.

1,825,025 people are partially vaccinated, meaning they have received one dose of a two-dose vaccine.

5,535,387 people have received at least their first dose.

This week, a total of 8,938,480 doses will have been allocated through May 8: 323,520 first/single doses will have been allocated this week. 288,320 second doses will have been allocated this week.

To date, we have administered 8,939,043 doses total through May 6: First/single doses: 5,535,387 administered Second doses: 3,403,656 administered

