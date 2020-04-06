Pa. Department of Health reports over 1,400 new cases of COVID-19 in the state

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WKBN) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed an additional 1,470 positive cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the statewide total to 12,980 across 65 counties.

The department reported 12 new COVID-19-related deaths, bringing that statewide total to 162.

Locally, there are 24 confirmed cases and two deaths in Lawrence County. Mercer County has 18 reported cases in the county with no deaths.

“Now more than ever, as we continue to see COVID-19 cases and deaths rise in Pennsylvania, we need Pennsylvanians to take action,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “Those actions should be to stay calm, stay home and stay safe. If you must go out, please limit it to as few trips as possible and wear a mask to protect not only yourself, but other people as well. We need all Pennsylvanians to heed these efforts to protect our vulnerable Pennsylvanians, and also our healthcare workers and frontline responders.”

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, 70,874 patients have tested negative for the coronavirus.

There are no reported pediatric deaths in the state, the health department said.

For more information about COVID-19 in the state, visit the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s website.