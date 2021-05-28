Pa. Department of Health reports over 1,000 new COVID-19 cases, 24 new deaths

(WKBN) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported an additional 1,007 positive cases of COVID-19 and 24 new deaths since Thursday’s report, when 941 new cases and 40 new deaths were reported.

That brings the statewide total to 1,200,543 cases and a total of 27,187 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

There are 1,152 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 289 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. More data is available here .

The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per continues to drop, after peaking at 2,661 patients which is slightly below what it was at the height of the spring 2020 peak of 2,751 patients on May 3, 2020. The full 14-day moving average since the start of the pandemic can be found here .

Statewide percent positivity for the week of May 14 – May 20 stood at 4.5%.

County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

Vaccine highlights

Federal data representing all 67 counties:

According to the CDC, as of Friday morning, May 28, Pennsylvania has administered first doses of vaccine to 57.6% of its entire population, and the state ranks 9th among all 50 states for first doses administered by percentage of population.

According to the CDC, as of Friday morning, May 28, 53.1% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated while 70.3% have received their first dose.

According to the CDC, as of Friday morning, May 28, Pennsylvania ranks 5th among all 50 states for total doses administered.

Statewide data representing the 66 counties within the Department of Health’s vaccine jurisdiction:

Vaccine providers have administered 10,451,548 total vaccine doses as of Friday, May 28.

4,625,812 people are fully vaccinated; with a seven-day moving average of more than 57,000 people per day receiving vaccinations.

1,584,919 people are partially vaccinated, meaning they have received one dose of a two-dose vaccine.

6,210,731 people have received at least their first dose.

This week, a total of 10,749,200 doses will have been allocated through May 29: 297,520 first/single doses will have been allocated this week. 297,520 second doses will have been allocated this week.



To date, we have administered 10,451,548 doses total through May 28: First/single doses: 6,210,731 administered Second doses: 4,240,817 administered



There are 161,738 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 638 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 4,589,058 individuals who have tested negative to date.

In licensed nursing and personal care homes, there are 71,713 resident cases of COVID-19, and 15,374 cases among employees, for a total of 87,087 at 1,591 distinct facilities in all 67 counties.

Out of total deaths reported to PA-NEDSS, 13,270 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Note that the number of deaths reported to NEDSS is not exactly the same as the COVID-19 related deaths reported by the death registry.

The number of deaths among nursing and personal care home residents and employees is taken from the PA-NEDSS death data, as this information is not available in the death registry data.

Approximately 28,696 of our total cases are among health care workers.